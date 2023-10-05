KLA Corp. (KLAC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of KLA Corp. (KLAC) has seen a -0.18% decrease in the past week, with a -10.95% drop in the past month, and a 0.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for KLAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.60% for KLAC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.68% for the last 200 days.

KLA Corp. (NASDAQ: KLAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KLAC is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KLAC is $542.78, which is $85.24 above the current market price. The public float for KLAC is 136.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume for KLAC on October 05, 2023 was 982.77K shares.

KLAC) stock’s latest price update

KLA Corp. (NASDAQ: KLAC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.82 in relation to previous closing price of 461.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that Fifteen long-term dividend growth companies, AbbVie among them, will announce their annual increases in October. Most of the increases will be in the single digit range, with 10%+ increases expected from A. O. Smith, Lincoln Electric and Waste Connections. Microsoft announced a 10% dividend increase in September, and we’re still waiting for announcements from McDonald’s and Lockheed Martin.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLAC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for KLAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KLAC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $600 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KLAC Trading at -5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLAC fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $462.69. In addition, KLA Corp. saw 21.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLAC starting from Wilkinson Mary Beth, who sale 3,155 shares at the price of $451.51 back on Sep 22. After this action, Wilkinson Mary Beth now owns 6,794 shares of KLA Corp., valued at $1,424,514 using the latest closing price.

Hanley Jeneanne Michelle, the Director of KLA Corp., sale 500 shares at $508.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Hanley Jeneanne Michelle is holding 3,054 shares at $254,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.35 for the present operating margin

+58.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLA Corp. stands at +32.37. The total capital return value is set at 46.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.96. Equity return is now at value 156.78, with 25.40 for asset returns.

Based on KLA Corp. (KLAC), the company’s capital structure generated 201.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.86. Total debt to assets is 43.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 201.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KLA Corp. (KLAC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.