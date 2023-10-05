Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 159.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41.

The public float for KRG is 217.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of KRG was 1.29M shares.

KRG) stock’s latest price update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG)’s stock price has plunge by 1.13relation to previous closing price of 20.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.64% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Monday, October 30, 2023. KRG will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

KRG’s Market Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has seen a -3.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.52% decline in the past month and a -7.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for KRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.29% for KRG’s stock, with a -3.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRG Trading at -8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.96. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw -1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from WURTZEBACH CHARLES H, who sale 255 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Jun 15. After this action, WURTZEBACH CHARLES H now owns 61,737 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $5,383 using the latest closing price.

Grimes Steven P, the Director of Kite Realty Group Trust, sale 12,946 shares at $22.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Grimes Steven P is holding 778,506 shares at $289,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Equity return is now at value 0.75, with 0.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.