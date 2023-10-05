Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.19 in comparison to its previous close of 40.39, however, the company has experienced a -5.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-09-22 that U.S. fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management has submitted a binding offer for Italian multi-utility Egea, putting it in competition with regional utility Iren, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KMPR is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kemper Corporation (KMPR) is $68.00, which is $27.34 above the current market price. The public float for KMPR is 60.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. On October 05, 2023, KMPR’s average trading volume was 318.30K shares.

KMPR’s Market Performance

KMPR stock saw a decrease of -5.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for Kemper Corporation (KMPR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.20% for KMPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMPR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for KMPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KMPR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $78 based on the research report published on April 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KMPR Trading at -15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -15.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMPR fell by -5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.09. In addition, Kemper Corporation saw -18.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMPR starting from Whiting Susan D, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $46.21 back on Jun 12. After this action, Whiting Susan D now owns 10,531 shares of Kemper Corporation, valued at $69,315 using the latest closing price.

Hunton Matthew A, the EVP, President, Kemper Auto of Kemper Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $45.45 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Hunton Matthew A is holding 20,013 shares at $159,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMPR

Equity return is now at value -11.52, with -2.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kemper Corporation (KMPR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.