KBR Inc (KBR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 58.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that KBR boosts backlog with the new multi-year service contract from Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited for its Smart Factory project in India.

The 36-month beta value for KBR is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KBR is $74.11, which is $16.29 above than the current price. The public float for KBR is 133.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume of KBR on October 05, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

KBR’s Market Performance

The stock of KBR Inc (KBR) has seen a -2.31% decrease in the past week, with a -4.85% drop in the past month, and a -9.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for KBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.29% for KBR’s stock, with a 0.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KBR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KBR Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBR fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.63. In addition, KBR Inc saw 9.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBR starting from Bright William Byron Jr., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $60.68 back on Aug 11. After this action, Bright William Byron Jr. now owns 57,986 shares of KBR Inc, valued at $1,213,522 using the latest closing price.

Myles Jennifer, the EVP, Chief People Officer of KBR Inc, sale 480 shares at $65.32 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Myles Jennifer is holding 14,520 shares at $31,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBR

Equity return is now at value -6.19, with -1.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, KBR Inc (KBR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.