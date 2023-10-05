JOYY Inc ADR (YY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

JOYY Inc ADR (NASDAQ: YY)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.05 in comparison to its previous close of 38.29, however, the company has experienced a -0.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that JOYY Inc. is a Singapore-based global technology conglomerate focusing on video-based social media platforms. The company’s strategic alliances with KOLs and financial health, along with its emphasis on video-based platforms, are its main strengths. Concerns about the company’s use of VIEs and potential fraud allegations have raised questions, but the company’s competitive edge and financial standing remain strong.

The price-to-earnings ratio for JOYY Inc ADR (NASDAQ: YY) is 12.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YY is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for JOYY Inc ADR (YY) is $44.12, which is $5.85 above the current market price. The public float for YY is 45.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.23% of that float. On October 05, 2023, YY’s average trading volume was 474.55K shares.

YY’s Market Performance

YY stock saw an increase of -0.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.31% and a quarterly increase of 19.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for JOYY Inc ADR (YY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.02% for YY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.24% for the last 200 days.

YY Trading at 8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YY fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.76. In addition, JOYY Inc ADR saw 21.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.05 for the present operating margin

+31.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for JOYY Inc ADR stands at +5.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 6.29, with 3.74 for asset returns.

Based on JOYY Inc ADR (YY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.91. Total debt to assets is 10.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JOYY Inc ADR (YY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.