JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS)’s stock price has soared by 1.84 in relation to previous closing price of 13.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Office REITs are struggling due to the work-from-home trend, resulting in low occupancy and rents. JBG Smith Properties is aggressively recycling assets and focusing on the fast-growing National Landing area. JBGS investors have endured a long-term loss of share price and as revenues continue declining, there is significant risk of a dividend cut.

The 36-month beta value for JBGS is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JBGS is $16.50, which is $3.15 above than the current price. The public float for JBGS is 102.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.45% of that float. The average trading volume of JBGS on October 05, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

JBGS’s Market Performance

JBGS’s stock has seen a -0.29% decrease for the week, with a -13.38% drop in the past month and a -9.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for JBG SMITH Properties The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.93% for JBGS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBGS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for JBGS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for JBGS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $15 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JBGS Trading at -9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -13.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBGS fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.61. In addition, JBG SMITH Properties saw -27.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBGS starting from Banerjee Madhumita Moina, who sale 41,751 shares at the price of $18.14 back on Feb 23. After this action, Banerjee Madhumita Moina now owns 0 shares of JBG SMITH Properties, valued at $757,363 using the latest closing price.

Paul David Peter, the Pres. & Chief Operating Off. of JBG SMITH Properties, sale 562 shares at $19.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Paul David Peter is holding 1,160 shares at $11,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBGS

Equity return is now at value -1.11, with -0.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.