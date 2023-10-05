Janover Inc (JNVR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Janover Inc (NASDAQ: JNVR) has decreased by -7.21 when compared to last closing price of 1.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -21.54% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023’s First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JNVR is 3.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JNVR on October 05, 2023 was 148.21K shares.

JNVR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.71% for JNVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.75% for JNVR’s stock, with a -34.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JNVR Trading at -32.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -24.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNVR fell by -20.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2837. In addition, Janover Inc saw -74.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNVR starting from HASKELL SAMUEL DRAYTON, who purchase 4,002 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Sep 22. After this action, HASKELL SAMUEL DRAYTON now owns 10,000 shares of Janover Inc, valued at $5,002 using the latest closing price.

HASKELL SAMUEL DRAYTON, the Director of Janover Inc, purchase 998 shares at $1.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that HASKELL SAMUEL DRAYTON is holding 5,998 shares at $1,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Janover Inc (JNVR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.