Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for JAGX is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JAGX is $6.00, which is $5.76 above than the current price. The public float for JAGX is 13.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. The average trading volume of JAGX on October 05, 2023 was 740.18K shares.

JAGX) stock’s latest price update

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 0.24. However, the company has experienced a -9.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-09-28 that Top line results expected late October 2023 for company’s phase 3 OnTarget trial of crofelemer for preventative treatment of cancer therapy-related diarrhea Jaguar is supporting investigator-initiated proof-of-concept studies of crofelemer for the rare disease indications of short bowel syndrome and microvillus inclusion disease in the US, EU, and Middle East/North Africa regions, with results expected before the end of 2023 and in 2024 SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that company management will present at the LD Micro Main Event investor conference on October 3, 2023, and at the Global Capital Network Investor Conference on October 5, 2023. Participation Instructions for Jaguar Presentation at LD Micro Main Event When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 from 12:00-12:25 PM Pacific Daylight Time in Track 3 Where: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Registration link for conference: Click Here Participation Instructions for Jaguar Presentation at Global Capital Network Investor Conference When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 during the MedTech segment of the conference Where: Newport Beach Hyatt, 1107 Jamboree, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Registration link for conference: Click Here As recently announced by Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo), a Jaguar family company, the last patient has completed their final visit for the stage 1 primary endpoint treatment period of Napo’s pivotal Phase 3 OnTarget trial of crofelemer for preventive treatment of diarrhea in adult cancer patients with solid tumors receiving targeted therapy with or without standard chemotherapy.

JAGX’s Market Performance

Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) has seen a -9.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -33.33% decline in the past month and a -55.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.22% for JAGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.72% for JAGX’s stock, with a -86.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAGX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JAGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAGX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on July 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JAGX Trading at -42.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares sank -26.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX fell by -7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2803. In addition, Jaguar Health Inc saw -96.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAGX starting from Wolin Jonathan S., who purchase 317 shares at the price of $0.03 back on Dec 31. After this action, Wolin Jonathan S. now owns 6,983 shares of Jaguar Health Inc, valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-287.85 for the present operating margin

+63.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jaguar Health Inc stands at -396.91. The total capital return value is set at -92.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -171.43. Equity return is now at value -1064.36, with -87.11 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.