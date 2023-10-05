Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE: J) is above average at 23.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.

The public float for J is 124.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of J on October 05, 2023 was 588.42K shares.

J) stock’s latest price update

Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE: J) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.37 in relation to its previous close of 133.15. However, the company has experienced a -0.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Here is how Jacobs Solutions (J) and Braze, Inc. (BRZE) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

J’s Market Performance

J’s stock has fallen by -0.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.76% and a quarterly rise of 11.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Jacobs Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.61% for J stock, with a simple moving average of 10.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of J

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for J stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for J by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for J in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $149 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

J Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought J to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, J fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.96. In addition, Jacobs Solutions Inc saw 12.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at J starting from DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., who sale 6,666 shares at the price of $132.81 back on Sep 15. After this action, DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. now owns 574,626 shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc, valued at $885,311 using the latest closing price.

DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., the Executive Chair of Jacobs Solutions Inc, sale 6,666 shares at $136.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. is holding 581,292 shares at $910,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for J

Equity return is now at value 11.91, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.