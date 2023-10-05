J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SJM is 0.31.

The public float for SJM is 99.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SJM on October 05, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

SJM) stock’s latest price update

J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 120.41. However, the company has seen a -4.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-10-01 that Kellogg, J.M. Smucker and other food companies are making big bets on snacking, but the rise of Wegovy and Ozempic could pose a threat to future sales growth.

SJM’s Market Performance

J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) has experienced a -4.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.87% drop in the past month, and a -18.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for SJM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.53% for SJM’s stock, with a -19.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SJM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SJM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $145 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SJM Trading at -13.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -14.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJM fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.69. In addition, J.M. Smucker Co. saw -24.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJM starting from Held Amy C, who sale 9,917 shares at the price of $143.80 back on Aug 31. After this action, Held Amy C now owns 5,972 shares of J.M. Smucker Co., valued at $1,426,065 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Director of J.M. Smucker Co., sale 7 shares at $139.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 0 shares at $975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJM

Equity return is now at value -0.23, with -0.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.