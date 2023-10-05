IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IQV is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IQV is $250.32, which is $54.15 above the current price. The public float for IQV is 181.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IQV on October 05, 2023 was 986.92K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

IQV) stock’s latest price update

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV)’s stock price has soared by 2.99 in relation to previous closing price of 190.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-02 that A federal court on Friday struck down a rule that sharply increased out-of-pocket prescription costs for many patients with complex conditions.

IQV’s Market Performance

IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) has experienced a -2.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.07% drop in the past month, and a -9.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for IQV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.90% for IQV’s stock, with a -6.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQV stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for IQV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IQV in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $260 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IQV Trading at -8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -10.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQV fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $205.43. In addition, IQVIA Holdings Inc saw -4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IQV starting from Panagos Constantinos, who sale 27,317 shares at the price of $208.67 back on Sep 19. After this action, Panagos Constantinos now owns 14,250 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc, valued at $5,700,340 using the latest closing price.

Knightly Kevin C, the of IQVIA Holdings Inc, sale 5,820 shares at $201.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Knightly Kevin C is holding 0 shares at $1,175,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IQV

Equity return is now at value 19.75, with 4.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.