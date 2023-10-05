International Game Technology PLC’s (IGT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has gone down by -0.66% for the week, with a -4.74% drop in the past month and a -1.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.07% for IGT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.91% for IGT stock, with a simple moving average of 7.01% for the last 200 days.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IGT is at 2.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IGT is $38.08, which is $7.96 above the current market price. The public float for IGT is 104.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume for IGT on October 05, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

IGT) stock’s latest price update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.20 in relation to its previous close of 30.06. However, the company has experienced a -0.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-14 that The gaming leader may be on the verge of selling key assets. A private equity firm is reported to be interested in buying the company’s global gaming division, which could sell for as much as $5 billion.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $31 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IGT Trading at -4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.95. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw 32.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Equity return is now at value 19.64, with 2.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.