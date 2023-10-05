Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s (NTLA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, NTLA stock has gone down by -9.82%, with a monthly decline of -23.78% and a quarterly plunge of -26.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.75% for Intellia Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.49% for NTLA’s stock, with a -26.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for NTLA is at 1.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NTLA is $83.38, which is $55.06 above the current market price. The public float for NTLA is 86.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.92% of that float. The average trading volume for NTLA on October 05, 2023 was 785.13K shares.

NTLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) has plunged by -2.49 when compared to previous closing price of 29.68, but the company has seen a -9.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-03 that Intellia Therapeutics has a pair of promising gene-editing therapies in the works. It also has a highly technically advanced program that could enter trials soon.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTLA stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for NTLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTLA in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $66 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTLA Trading at -22.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -24.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTLA fell by -9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.78. In addition, Intellia Therapeutics Inc saw -17.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTLA starting from Bhanji Muna, who sale 265 shares at the price of $42.33 back on Jul 31. After this action, Bhanji Muna now owns 12,261 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc, valued at $11,217 using the latest closing price.

Bhanji Muna, the Director of Intellia Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,867 shares at $39.30 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Bhanji Muna is holding 12,526 shares at $73,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTLA

Equity return is now at value -45.68, with -37.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.