Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ISPO is at -0.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ISPO is $1.70, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for ISPO is 29.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.72% of that float. The average trading volume for ISPO on October 05, 2023 was 134.37K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

ISPO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) has jumped by 15.53 compared to previous close of 0.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share. This compares to loss of $0.10 per share a year ago.

ISPO’s Market Performance

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has seen a 7.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -18.16% decline in the past month and a -36.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.93% for ISPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.07% for ISPO’s stock, with a -35.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISPO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ISPO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISPO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on August 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ISPO Trading at -19.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.68%, as shares sank -18.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPO rose by +7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6302. In addition, Inspirato Incorporated saw -47.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPO starting from Institutional Venture Partners, who sale 111,347 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Aug 03. After this action, Institutional Venture Partners now owns 9,862,867 shares of Inspirato Incorporated, valued at $116,914 using the latest closing price.

Institutional Venture Partners, the 10% Owner of Inspirato Incorporated, sale 1,960 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Institutional Venture Partners is holding 9,974,214 shares at $2,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPO

Equity return is now at value -1013.20, with -8.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.