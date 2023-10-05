Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) has dropped by -1.87 compared to previous close of 0.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO ) H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference Call September 12, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jacqueline Shea – President and Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Li Chen – H.C.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) by analysts is $0.50, which is $0.13 above the current market price. The public float for INO is 263.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.93% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of INO was 3.06M shares.

INO’s Market Performance

INO stock saw a decrease of -2.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.94% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.66% for INO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -57.95% for the last 200 days.

INO Trading at -15.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -14.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INO fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4043. In addition, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -76.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INO starting from Zoth Lota S., who sale 5,700 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Jun 05. After this action, Zoth Lota S. now owns 52,716 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $3,192 using the latest closing price.

Weiner David B., the Director of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 5,833 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Weiner David B. is holding 910,124 shares at $6,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INO

Equity return is now at value -72.13, with -48.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.