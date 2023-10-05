Immatics N.V (IMTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX)’s stock price has decreased by -7.03 compared to its previous closing price of 10.39. However, the company has seen a -13.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-11 that Immatics NV’s shares rose Monday after it announced a collaboration with Moderna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) to pioneer novel and transformative therapies for cancer patients with high unmet medical need. Under the agreement, the German drug developer will receive an upfront payment of $120 million.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMTX is 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IMTX is $18.15, which is $9.29 above the current price. The public float for IMTX is 51.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMTX on October 05, 2023 was 346.61K shares.

IMTX’s Market Performance

IMTX stock saw a decrease of -13.90% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.08% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.17% for Immatics N.V (IMTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.94% for IMTX stock, with a simple moving average of -1.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for IMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $12 based on the research report published on March 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMTX Trading at -19.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -21.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTX fell by -13.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.64. In addition, Immatics N.V saw 10.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immatics N.V (IMTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.