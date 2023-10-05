iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT)’s stock price has plunge by -7.65relation to previous closing price of 2.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -18.71% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that With the major equity indices printing some lackluster performances recently, the concept of contrarian stocks to buy might hit a bit differently now. Basically, with so many ideas printing red ink – and with analysts bashing that seemingly at every turn – a sudden reversal could yield tremendous profits.

, and the 36-month beta value for IHRT is at 1.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IHRT is $6.00, which is $5.5 above the current market price. The public float for IHRT is 113.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.18% of that float. The average trading volume for IHRT on October 05, 2023 was 961.08K shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

The stock of iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) has seen a -18.71% decrease in the past week, with a -26.62% drop in the past month, and a -27.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.52% for IHRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.37% for IHRT stock, with a simple moving average of -40.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IHRT Trading at -24.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares sank -23.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT fell by -18.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc saw -55.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from PITTMAN ROBERT W, who purchase 58,480 shares at the price of $3.44 back on Aug 11. After this action, PITTMAN ROBERT W now owns 3,066,359 shares of iHeartMedia Inc, valued at $201,066 using the latest closing price.

PITTMAN ROBERT W, the Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia Inc, purchase 88,028 shares at $2.88 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that PITTMAN ROBERT W is holding 1,971,323 shares at $253,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Equity return is now at value -567.87, with -17.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.