iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) Stock Faces 7.70% Weekly Volatility

The stock of iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) has gone down by -10.97% for the week, with a -49.33% drop in the past month and a -67.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.31% for ICCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.74% for ICCT’s stock, with a -64.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ICCT is 4.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICCT on October 05, 2023 was 3.42M shares.

ICCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT) has plunged by -10.50 when compared to previous closing price of 3.81, but the company has seen a -10.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-06 that iCore sells HIPAA-compliant systems for healthcare companies. The stock began trading on the NASDAQ late last month.

ICCT Trading at -55.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares sank -56.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2,062.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCT fell by -10.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2,628.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.56. In addition, iCoreConnect Inc. saw -66.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICCT

Equity return is now at value -6642.22, with -109.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.