IAC Inc (IAC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of IAC Inc (IAC) has seen a -2.43% decrease in the past week, with a -10.77% drop in the past month, and a -23.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for IAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.18% for IAC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.64% for the last 200 days.

IAC Inc (NASDAQ: IAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IAC is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IAC is $78.17, which is $29.97 above the current market price. The public float for IAC is 73.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume for IAC on October 05, 2023 was 584.51K shares.

IAC) stock’s latest price update

IAC Inc (NASDAQ: IAC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.76 in relation to previous closing price of 48.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-26 that Barry Diller, IAC and Expedia chairman and senior executive, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the end of the Hollywood writers’ strike, the media landscape at large, A.I. revolution & the impact on entertainment, and much more.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IAC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $54 based on the research report published on February 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IAC Trading at -14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAC fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.54. In addition, IAC Inc saw 9.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAC starting from EISNER MICHAEL D, who purchase 32,600 shares at the price of $47.91 back on Nov 23. After this action, EISNER MICHAEL D now owns 157,084 shares of IAC Inc, valued at $1,561,866 using the latest closing price.

EISNER MICHAEL D, the Director of IAC Inc, purchase 73,641 shares at $46.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that EISNER MICHAEL D is holding 124,484 shares at $3,444,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAC

Equity return is now at value 4.07, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IAC Inc (IAC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.