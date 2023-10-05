Humana Inc. (HUM) Stock Faces 2.01% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Humana Inc. (HUM) has gone down by -1.58% for the week, with a 3.31% rise in the past month and a 10.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.02% for HUM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.93% for HUM’s stock, with a -0.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is above average at 18.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.63.

The public float for HUM is 123.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUM on October 05, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

HUM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has plunged by -0.54 when compared to previous closing price of 488.44, but the company has seen a -1.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Humana (HUM) aims to expand the reach of its Medicare plans across newer U.S. counties in 2024 through integrating multiple lucrative benefits within them.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $540 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUM Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUM fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $482.34. In addition, Humana Inc. saw -5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUM starting from Diamond Susan M, who sale 4,156 shares at the price of $526.28 back on May 04. After this action, Diamond Susan M now owns 3,931 shares of Humana Inc., valued at $2,187,226 using the latest closing price.

BROUSSARD BRUCE D, the President & CEO of Humana Inc., sale 17,575 shares at $505.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that BROUSSARD BRUCE D is holding 70,040 shares at $8,890,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUM

Equity return is now at value 20.90, with 6.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Humana Inc. (HUM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.