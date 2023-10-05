HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.81 in relation to its previous close of 15.71. However, the company has experienced a -18.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HPK is 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for HPK is $21.40, which is $17.61 above the current price. The public float for HPK is 19.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HPK on October 05, 2023 was 574.27K shares.

HPK’s Market Performance

The stock of HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) has seen a -18.98% decrease in the past week, with a -3.11% drop in the past month, and a 30.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.46% for HPK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.59% for HPK stock, with a simple moving average of -23.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPK stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HPK by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HPK in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HPK Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPK fell by -18.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.18. In addition, HighPeak Energy Inc saw -35.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPK starting from Hollis Michael L., who purchase 9,256 shares at the price of $22.42 back on Nov 18. After this action, Hollis Michael L. now owns 249,887 shares of HighPeak Energy Inc, valued at $207,520 using the latest closing price.

HIGHTOWER JACK, the Chief Executive Officer of HighPeak Energy Inc, purchase 275,999 shares at $16.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that HIGHTOWER JACK is holding 4,358,391 shares at $4,567,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPK

Equity return is now at value 21.69, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.