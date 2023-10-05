Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO) Stock Experiences -14.46% Monthly Change

In the past week, MOMO stock has gone down by -1.42%, with a monthly decline of -14.46% and a quarterly plunge of -29.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Hello Group Inc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.12% for MOMO’s stock, with a -21.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: MOMO) is above average at 5.49x. The 36-month beta value for MOMO is also noteworthy at 0.93.

The average price estimated by analysts for MOMO is $83.81, which is $4.54 above than the current price. The public float for MOMO is 149.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume of MOMO on October 05, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

MOMO) stock’s latest price update

Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: MOMO)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.44 in comparison to its previous close of 6.89, however, the company has experienced a -1.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that Investors need to pay close attention to Hello Group (MOMO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOMO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MOMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOMO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $12.50 based on the research report published on April 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOMO Trading at -21.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -13.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOMO fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.16. In addition, Hello Group Inc ADR saw -15.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOMO

Equity return is now at value 16.76, with 11.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.