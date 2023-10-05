Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) is $15.00, which is $5.42 above the current market price. The public float for HAIN is 88.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HAIN on October 05, 2023 was 970.98K shares.

HAIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 10.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Hain Celestial (HAIN) grapples with several headwinds. Sluggishness in the company’s North American unit is an added deterrent.

HAIN’s Market Performance

Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) has seen a 1.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.83% gain in the past month and a -20.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for HAIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.14% for HAIN’s stock, with a -31.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAIN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for HAIN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAIN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $17 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAIN Trading at -8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAIN rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.07. In addition, Hain Celestial Group Inc saw -37.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAIN starting from Golliher Steven R., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $10.16 back on Sep 15. After this action, Golliher Steven R. now owns 36,274 shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc, valued at $304,803 using the latest closing price.

Davidson Wendy P, the President and CEO of Hain Celestial Group Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Davidson Wendy P is holding 16,636 shares at $99,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAIN

Equity return is now at value -11.09, with -4.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.