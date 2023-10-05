Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. ADR’s (ASR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ASR stock has gone down by -24.86%, with a monthly decline of -24.92% and a quarterly plunge of -32.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.64% for ASR’s stock, with a -30.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. ADR (NYSE: ASR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ASR is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ASR is $5687.12, which is $147.11 above the current market price. The public float for ASR is 27.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume for ASR on October 05, 2023 was 52.59K shares.

ASR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. ADR (NYSE: ASR) has plunged by -20.40 when compared to previous closing price of 242.40, but the company has seen a -24.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock has lost 5% of its value while the S&P 500 has gained 8% but showed a better return over a 1-year period. The company operates nine airports in Mexico, including Cancún International Airport, which is the second biggest airport in Mexico. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste stock is currently valued in line with 2023 projections.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ASR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ASR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASR Trading at -27.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -25.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASR fell by -26.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.47. In addition, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. ADR saw -17.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.70 for the present operating margin

+57.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. ADR stands at +39.45. The total capital return value is set at 23.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value 25.46, with 14.58 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. ADR (ASR), the company’s capital structure generated 36.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.79. Total debt to assets is 21.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. ADR (ASR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.