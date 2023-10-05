Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV ADR (PAC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV ADR (NYSE: PAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAC is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PAC is $166.76, which is $67.37 above the current price. The public float for PAC is 43.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAC on October 05, 2023 was 45.31K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

PAC) stock’s latest price update

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV ADR (NYSE: PAC)’s stock price has gone decline by -24.22 in comparison to its previous close of 163.63, however, the company has experienced a -29.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that Bloomberg Opinion columnist Eduardo Porter, who covers Latin America for the publication, recently wondered if Mexico could find a way to true prosperity. For example, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is up to 35%, a distinctive rise from the 5% export status in 1990.

PAC’s Market Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV ADR (PAC) has seen a -29.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.90% decline in the past month and a -33.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for PAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.04% for PAC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $215 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAC Trading at -30.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -28.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAC fell by -29.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.30. In addition, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV ADR saw -13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.36 for the present operating margin

+50.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV ADR stands at +32.92. The total capital return value is set at 26.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.18. Equity return is now at value 59.80, with 14.76 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV ADR (PAC), the company’s capital structure generated 184.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.86. Total debt to assets is 56.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico SAB de CV ADR (PAC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.