GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) is $4.96, which is $2.19 above the current market price. The public float for GRWG is 57.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRWG on October 05, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

GRWG) stock’s latest price update

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.84 in comparison to its previous close of 2.72, however, the company has experienced a -4.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-10-01 that People interested in legal cannabis are searching for ways to invest. This brings them to finding out about marijuana stocks. For those who may not be aware a marijuana stock is a cannabis company that is publicly traded on the open market. To begin you want to learn about the cannabis sector and learn how to trade and invest. Even if it’s just the basics such as finding low entry points and waiting to sell at a higher price point.

GRWG’s Market Performance

GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) has seen a -4.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.06% decline in the past month and a -15.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.79% for GRWG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.87% for GRWG’s stock, with a -25.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.75 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRWG Trading at -12.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -13.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp saw -29.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Equity return is now at value -15.35, with -11.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.