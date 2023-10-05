Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 28.82. However, the company has seen a -5.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Green Plains (GPRE) will acquire Green Plains Partners (GPP) in a $15.69 per unit deal to simplify its corporate structure and generate earnings accretion.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GPRE is 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for GPRE is $41.70, which is $13.06 above the current price. The public float for GPRE is 57.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPRE on October 05, 2023 was 815.80K shares.

GPRE’s Market Performance

GPRE stock saw a decrease of -5.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.85% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Green Plains Inc (GPRE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.74% for GPRE stock, with a simple moving average of -10.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GPRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $39 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPRE Trading at -11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRE fell by -5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.59. In addition, Green Plains Inc saw -6.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRE starting from Becker Todd A, who sale 42,000 shares at the price of $31.78 back on May 24. After this action, Becker Todd A now owns 689,967 shares of Green Plains Inc, valued at $1,334,760 using the latest closing price.

van der Meulen Leslie, the EVP Product Mktg & Innovation of Green Plains Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $32.27 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that van der Meulen Leslie is holding 31,546 shares at $64,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRE

Equity return is now at value -27.51, with -10.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Green Plains Inc (GPRE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.