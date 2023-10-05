Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (AMEX: GTE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.79 in relation to its previous close of 6.55. However, the company has experienced a -14.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Oil and gas microcaps offer great investment opportunities due to their low valuations and lack of institutional interest, but there are simply better companies than Gran Tierra Energy. GTE has major red flags, such as jurisdiction risk and a capital allocation dilemma. The Colombian government has already banned fracking and is looking to further restrict the industry.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) is $15.13, which is $9.11 above the current market price. The public float for GTE is 32.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTE on October 05, 2023 was 374.41K shares.

GTE’s Market Performance

The stock of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) has seen a -14.20% decrease in the past week, with a -8.21% drop in the past month, and a 23.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for GTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.21% for GTE’s stock, with a -17.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GTE Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares sank -8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE fell by -14.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.55. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc saw -38.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from Ellson Ryan, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Mar 15. After this action, Ellson Ryan now owns 701,487 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc, valued at $35,500 using the latest closing price.

Guidry Gary, the President and CEO of Gran Tierra Energy Inc, purchase 150,000 shares at $0.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Guidry Gary is holding 4,042,135 shares at $129,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Equity return is now at value 13.55, with 4.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.