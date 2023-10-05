GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 183.99x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GDRX is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GDRX is $8.63, which is $3.45 above the current market price. The public float for GDRX is 74.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.47% of that float. The average trading volume for GDRX on October 05, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

GDRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) has dropped by -1.71 compared to previous close of 5.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that GoodRx’s investment thesis is positive. The company’s near-term prospects are promising. GoodRx is experiencing strong revenue growth rates.

GDRX’s Market Performance

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) has seen a -5.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.58% decline in the past month and a -1.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for GDRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.17% for GDRX’s stock, with a -11.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $9.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GDRX Trading at -22.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -18.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX fell by -5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.76. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc saw 10.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Equity return is now at value 1.38, with 0.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.