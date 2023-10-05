Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) has decreased by -0.86 when compared to last closing price of 14.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-10-01 that China’s demand for major commodities like oil, copper and iron ore has been growing at “robust rates,” Goldman Sachs said.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) is $14.50, which is $0.61 above the current market price. The public float for GSBD is 109.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSBD on October 05, 2023 was 476.73K shares.

GSBD’s Market Performance

The stock of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) has seen a -6.21% decrease in the past week, with a -2.73% drop in the past month, and a 1.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for GSBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.33% for GSBD’s stock, with a -2.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSBD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GSBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GSBD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on September 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GSBD Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSBD fell by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.65. In addition, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. saw 1.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSBD starting from Miller David, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $13.16 back on May 08. After this action, Miller David now owns 20,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc., valued at $263,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSBD

Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.