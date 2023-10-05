Golar Lng (GLNG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) has dropped by -4.42 compared to previous close of 23.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Golar LNG Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Karl Staubo – CEO Eduardo Maranhao – CFO Conference Call Participants Benjamin Nolan – Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Christopher Robertson – Deutsche Bank Chris Tsung – Webber Research & Advisory Operator Welcome to the Golar LNG Limited Q2 2023 Results Presentation. After the slide presentation by the CEO, Karl Staubo; and the CFO, Eduardo Maranhao, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GLNG is 0.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Golar Lng (GLNG) is $33.59, which is $11.53 above the current market price. The public float for GLNG is 100.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. On October 05, 2023, GLNG’s average trading volume was 897.11K shares.

GLNG’s Market Performance

The stock of Golar Lng (GLNG) has seen a -6.57% decrease in the past week, with a -2.39% drop in the past month, and a 3.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for GLNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.72% for GLNG’s stock, with a -1.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLNG Trading at -4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG fell by -6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.36. In addition, Golar Lng saw -3.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Equity return is now at value 4.57, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Golar Lng (GLNG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.