Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE: GSL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) by analysts is $27.25, which is $9.73 above the current market price. The public float for GSL is 32.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.38% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of GSL was 549.03K shares.

GSL) stock’s latest price update

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE: GSL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 17.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-25 that The maritime transportation sector is subject to economic conditions and investor mania, leading to exceptional highs and lows for investors. Recent conditions in the industry have worsened due to fears of recession, inflation, and the war in Ukraine. We believe that the market has mis-priced Global Ship Lease due to the time charter nature of its business.

GSL’s Market Performance

Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) has experienced a -3.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.06% drop in the past month, and a -10.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for GSL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.31% for GSL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GSL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $22 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GSL Trading at -9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSL fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.08. In addition, Global Ship Lease Inc saw 5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSL

Equity return is now at value 33.50, with 14.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.