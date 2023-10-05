GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has seen a -1.89% decrease in the past week, with a -2.89% drop in the past month, and a -17.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for GFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.75% for GFL’s stock, with a -6.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) is $41.48, which is $9.24 above the current market price. The public float for GFL is 219.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFL on October 05, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

GFL) stock’s latest price update

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.87 in relation to its previous close of 31.03. However, the company has experienced a -1.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that Infrastructure stocks are set to outperform over the next decade as the United States ramps up infrastructure spending. Under the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is one of the largest infrastructure bills in U.S. history.

GFL Trading at -4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.81. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw 8.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Equity return is now at value -4.84, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.