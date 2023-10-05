Genprex Inc (GNPX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) has surged by 5.11 when compared to previous closing price of 0.35, but the company has seen a -0.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that Acclaim-1 Phase 1 study had no Dose Limiting Toxicity, and results establish Phase 2 Recommended Dose as well as provide data showing efficacy of REQORSA® in combination with Tagrisso® Preclinical results show that REQORSA® in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor has anti-tumor activity in a humanized mouse model of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that research collaborators will present positive clinical and preclinical data from studies of its lead product candidate, REQORSA® (quaratusugene ozeplasmid) used for the treatment of lung cancers, at the 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics taking place from October 11-15, 2023 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston. REQORSA is a non-viral gene therapy that leads to expression of the TUSC2 tumor suppressor gene in cancers.

The 36-month beta value for GNPX is also noteworthy at -0.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GNPX is $3.00, which is $2.63 above than the current price. The public float for GNPX is 57.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. The average trading volume of GNPX on October 05, 2023 was 551.87K shares.

GNPX’s Market Performance

The stock of Genprex Inc (GNPX) has seen a -0.94% decrease in the past week, with a -32.97% drop in the past month, and a -56.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.71% for GNPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.74% for GNPX’s stock, with a -59.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNPX stocks, with National Securities repeating the rating for GNPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNPX in the upcoming period, according to National Securities is $7 based on the research report published on January 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GNPX Trading at -31.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares sank -28.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNPX fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4424. In addition, Genprex Inc saw -74.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNPX starting from VACZY CATHERINE M, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Apr 21. After this action, VACZY CATHERINE M now owns 265,000 shares of Genprex Inc, valued at $21,478 using the latest closing price.

Varner John Rodney, the Chairman, President and CEO of Genprex Inc, purchase 19,000 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Varner John Rodney is holding 20,800 shares at $20,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNPX

Equity return is now at value -135.09, with -118.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Genprex Inc (GNPX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.