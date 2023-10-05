Generation Asia I Acquisition Ltd (GAQ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Generation Asia I Acquisition Ltd (NYSE: GAQ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.76. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Generation Asia I Acquisition Ltd (NYSE: GAQ) is above average at 30.98x. The 36-month beta value for GAQ is also noteworthy at 0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GAQ is 10.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of GAQ on October 05, 2023 was 37.98K shares.

GAQ’s Market Performance

The stock of Generation Asia I Acquisition Ltd (GAQ) has seen a 0.37% increase in the past week, with a 1.51% rise in the past month, and a 3.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.13% for GAQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.72% for GAQ’s stock, with a 4.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GAQ Trading at 1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.06%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAQ rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.68. In addition, Generation Asia I Acquisition Ltd saw 6.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GAQ

The total capital return value is set at -0.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.03. Equity return is now at value 4.67, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Generation Asia I Acquisition Ltd (GAQ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.