Generac Holdings Inc’s (GNRC) Stock: A -7.91% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) has gone down by -6.59% for the week, with a -13.67% drop in the past month and a -23.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.03% for GNRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.91% for GNRC’s stock, with a -12.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GNRC is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GNRC is $142.24, which is $39.19 above the current price. The public float for GNRC is 61.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNRC on October 05, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

GNRC) stock’s latest price update

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC)’s stock price has plunge by -1.40relation to previous closing price of 103.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-02 that With winter soon approaching comes the potential for more inclement weather. Storms and blistery temperatures will drive the demand for companies that can accommodate the essential needs stemming from power outages and inclement weather.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $116 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GNRC Trading at -12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -14.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC fell by -6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.61. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc saw 1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $108.24 back on Oct 02. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 597,690 shares of Generac Holdings Inc, valued at $541,200 using the latest closing price.

Kanuru Rajendra Kumar, the EVP, GC, Corp. Secretary of Generac Holdings Inc, sale 250 shares at $108.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Kanuru Rajendra Kumar is holding 15,868 shares at $27,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.