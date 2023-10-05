GAN Limited (GAN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN)’s stock price has plunge by 2.08relation to previous closing price of 0.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -23.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-01 that GAN Limited operates an online gambling provider, Coolbet, and provides B2B solutions for other providers. GAN has been unprofitable throughout its history and as revenues don’t seem to grow, the company could be in for a hard time. If GAN manages to grow, the stock could be a fantastic investment opportunity at the current price.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GAN is $2.75, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for GAN is 42.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume for GAN on October 05, 2023 was 269.10K shares.

GAN’s Market Performance

The stock of GAN Limited (GAN) has seen a -23.02% decrease in the past week, with a -32.17% drop in the past month, and a -46.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for GAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.56% for GAN stock, with a simple moving average of -39.06% for the last 200 days.

GAN Trading at -33.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares sank -31.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAN fell by -23.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1985. In addition, GAN Limited saw -35.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.12 for the present operating margin

+55.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for GAN Limited stands at -139.55. The total capital return value is set at -17.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.61. Equity return is now at value -191.74, with -100.62 for asset returns.

Based on GAN Limited (GAN), the company’s capital structure generated 135.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.55. Total debt to assets is 27.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GAN Limited (GAN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.