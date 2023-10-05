Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has gone up by 0.31% for the week, with a -6.15% drop in the past month and a -4.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.80% for GLPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.66% for GLPI’s stock, with a -9.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is 15.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GLPI is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) is $55.43, which is $10.39 above the current market price. The public float for GLPI is 250.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On October 05, 2023, GLPI’s average trading volume was 2.04M shares.

GLPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) has increased by 1.74 when compared to last closing price of 44.26.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Investors with an interest in REIT and Equity Trust – Other stocks have likely encountered both COPT Defense (CDP) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $51 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLPI Trading at -4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.06. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc saw -13.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from SCHWARTZ BARRY F, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $45.83 back on Aug 17. After this action, SCHWARTZ BARRY F now owns 55,323 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, valued at $68,745 using the latest closing price.

SCHWARTZ BARRY F, the Director of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $47.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that SCHWARTZ BARRY F is holding 53,823 shares at $47,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Equity return is now at value 21.94, with 6.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.