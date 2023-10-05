Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) has increased by 0.81 when compared to last closing price of 0.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.36% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-09-06 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRTX is 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GRTX is $0.35, which is $0.23 above the current price. The public float for GRTX is 35.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRTX on October 05, 2023 was 3.43M shares.

GRTX’s Market Performance

GRTX stock saw a decrease of -2.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -94.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.06% for Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.37% for GRTX’s stock, with a -91.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GRTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $0.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRTX Trading at -75.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -18.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTX fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1858. In addition, Galera Therapeutics Inc saw -88.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRTX starting from Bachleda Mark, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Mar 16. After this action, Bachleda Mark now owns 11,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc, valued at $24,717 using the latest closing price.

Degnan Chris, the Chief Financial Officer of Galera Therapeutics Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Degnan Chris is holding 10,000 shares at $19,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.