G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.85.

The public float for GTHX is 42.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTHX on October 05, 2023 was 829.34K shares.

GTHX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) has decreased by -9.52 when compared to last closing price of 1.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.98% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that G1’s Communications Officer Will Roberts will provide a corporate presentation on September 12, 2023, at 9:30 AM EDT during the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

GTHX’s Market Performance

G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) has seen a -12.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -32.94% decline in the past month and a -53.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.30% for GTHX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.15% for GTHX’s stock, with a -65.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTHX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GTHX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTHX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on January 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GTHX Trading at -35.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares sank -31.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTHX fell by -12.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4193. In addition, G1 Therapeutics Inc saw -79.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTHX starting from Velleca Mark A., who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Aug 08. After this action, Velleca Mark A. now owns 116,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $119,974 using the latest closing price.

Bailey John E. (Jack) Jr., the President and CEO of G1 Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,719 shares at $2.45 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Bailey John E. (Jack) Jr. is holding 433,563 shares at $6,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTHX

Equity return is now at value -125.62, with -46.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.