FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI)’s stock price has decreased by -5.93 compared to its previous closing price of 1.18. However, the company has seen a -5.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Bill Michalek – VP, IR Sean Hunkler – President, CEO & Director Phelps Morris – CFO Patrick Cook – Chief Commercial Officer Conference Call Participants Donovan Schafer – Northland Capital Markets Philip Shen – ROTH MKM Partners Kasope Harrison – Piper Sandler & Co. Graham Price – Raymond James & Associates Sameer Joshi – H.C. Wainwright & Co. Jeffrey Osborne – TD Cowen Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTCI is 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for FTCI is $4.29, which is $3.18 above the current price. The public float for FTCI is 49.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTCI on October 05, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

FTCI’s Market Performance

FTCI stock saw a decrease of -5.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -43.08% and a quarterly a decrease of -63.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.31% for FTC Solar Inc (FTCI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.08% for FTCI stock, with a simple moving average of -57.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.50 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTCI Trading at -47.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.69%, as shares sank -40.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI fell by -5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3695. In addition, FTC Solar Inc saw -58.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Morris Robert Phelps, who purchase 72,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Sep 14. After this action, Morris Robert Phelps now owns 508,709 shares of FTC Solar Inc, valued at $100,800 using the latest closing price.

PRIDDY WILLIAM A, the Director of FTC Solar Inc, purchase 17,000 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that PRIDDY WILLIAM A is holding 357,032 shares at $24,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Equity return is now at value -76.16, with -42.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.