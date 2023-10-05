Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc (FRTX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc (FRTX) is $12.00, which is $10.97 above the current market price. The public float for FRTX is 5.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRTX on October 05, 2023 was 836.25K shares.
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FRTX)’s stock price has plunge by 6.63relation to previous closing price of 0.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that Investing in biotech stocks can be challenging. The rewards can be great when your company hits on a popular drug, treatment or product.
FRTX’s Market Performance
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc (FRTX) has experienced a 6.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 64.80% rise in the past month, and a 41.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.64% for FRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.23% for FRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.37% for the last 200 days.
FRTX Trading at 45.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought FRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.20% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +74.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.12% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, FRTX rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7950. In addition, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc saw -31.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for FRTX
Equity return is now at value -144.78, with -120.67 for asset returns.
Conclusion
To put it simply, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc (FRTX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.