Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FREQ) has decreased by -14.28 when compared to last closing price of 0.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-17 that Post-merger, Frequency (FREQ) focuses on advancing RNA editing programs. This combined entity is set to operate under the name Korro Bio, which will apply to trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol KRRO.

The 36-month beta value for FREQ is also noteworthy at 0.77.

The average price estimated by analysts for FREQ is $0.50, which is $0.19 above than the current price. The public float for FREQ is 33.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume of FREQ on October 05, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

FREQ’s Market Performance

FREQ stock saw a decrease of -20.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.33% for Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.73% for FREQ’s stock, with a -72.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FREQ Trading at -38.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.98%, as shares sank -31.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREQ fell by -20.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3942. In addition, Frequency Therapeutics Inc saw -92.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FREQ starting from Lucchino David L., who sale 2,865 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Aug 18. After this action, Lucchino David L. now owns 636,801 shares of Frequency Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,719 using the latest closing price.

Mitrano Richard J., the VP Finance & Operations of Frequency Therapeutics Inc, sale 227 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Mitrano Richard J. is holding 48,694 shares at $143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FREQ

Equity return is now at value -95.21, with -58.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.