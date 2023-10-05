Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 21.90. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Four Corners (FCPT) revamps its portfolio with the sale of a Red Lobster property in Kentucky for $3.8 million. It intends to redeploy the proceeds into new investment prospects to bolster growth.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) is above average at 19.95x. The 36-month beta value for FCPT is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FCPT is $28.17, which is $6.05 above than the current price. The public float for FCPT is 89.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. The average trading volume of FCPT on October 05, 2023 was 496.82K shares.

FCPT’s Market Performance

The stock of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -9.71% drop in the past month, and a -12.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for FCPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.15% for FCPT’s stock, with a -15.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCPT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FCPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FCPT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $28 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCPT Trading at -10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCPT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.45. In addition, Four Corners Property Trust Inc saw -14.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCPT starting from MOODY JOHN S, who sale 7,200 shares at the price of $26.25 back on Jun 15. After this action, MOODY JOHN S now owns 60,650 shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc, valued at $189,000 using the latest closing price.

HANSEN DOUGLAS B, the Director of Four Corners Property Trust Inc, purchase 9,425 shares at $26.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that HANSEN DOUGLAS B is holding 54,376 shares at $250,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCPT

Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 4.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.