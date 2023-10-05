Forge Global Holdings Inc’s (FRGE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, FRGE stock has gone down by -1.03%, with a monthly decline of -15.35% and a quarterly plunge of -22.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.35% for Forge Global Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.06% for FRGE’s stock, with a -0.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for FRGE is at 2.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FRGE is $4.00, which is $1.95 above the current market price. The public float for FRGE is 94.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.52% of that float. The average trading volume for FRGE on October 05, 2023 was 456.48K shares.

FRGE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: FRGE) has surged by 6.63 when compared to previous closing price of 1.81, but the company has seen a -1.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-13 that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Dominic Paschel – Investor Relations Kelly Rodrigues – Chief Executive Officer Mark Lee – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Owen Lau – Oppenheimer Jeffrey Schmitt – William Blair Devin Ryan – JMP Securities Ken Worthington – JPMorgan Operator Good afternoon. My name is Emma and I will be your conference operator today.

FRGE Trading at -18.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGE fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0350. In addition, Forge Global Holdings Inc saw 11.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRGE starting from Rodriques Kelly, who sale 38,600 shares at the price of $1.80 back on Oct 03. After this action, Rodriques Kelly now owns 10,588,420 shares of Forge Global Holdings Inc, valued at $69,449 using the latest closing price.

Rodriques Kelly, the Chief Executive Officer of Forge Global Holdings Inc, sale 11,400 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Rodriques Kelly is holding 10,627,020 shares at $21,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGE

Equity return is now at value -29.17, with -24.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Forge Global Holdings Inc (FRGE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.