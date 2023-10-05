Fluent Inc (FLNT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) has increased by 1.78 when compared to last closing price of 0.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.32% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Don Patrick – Chief Executive Officer Ryan Perfit – Interim CFO Ryan Schulke – Chief Strategy Officer & Founder Conference Call Participants Maria Ripps – Canaccord Genuity James Goss – Barrington Research Bill Dezellem – Tieton Capital Management Operator Good afternoon, and welcome. Thank you for joining us to discuss our Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

The 36-month beta value for FLNT is also noteworthy at 2.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FLNT is 43.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. The average trading volume of FLNT on October 05, 2023 was 152.97K shares.

FLNT’s Market Performance

FLNT stock saw a decrease of -0.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -32.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.88% for Fluent Inc (FLNT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.83% for FLNT’s stock, with a -49.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNT stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for FLNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLNT in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FLNT Trading at -26.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -27.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNT fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4974. In addition, Fluent Inc saw -59.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNT starting from FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.46 back on Sep 19. After this action, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL now owns 18,834,874 shares of Fluent Inc, valued at $46,000 using the latest closing price.

Schulke Ryan, the Chief Strategy Officer of Fluent Inc, purchase 40,000 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Schulke Ryan is holding 272,500 shares at $27,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNT

Equity return is now at value -82.11, with -44.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Fluent Inc (FLNT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.