FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE)’s stock price has increased by 19.15 compared to its previous closing price of 1.88. However, the company has seen a 19.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-29 that The recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic created a boom for many penny stocks as traders sought to capitalize on huge gains from unexpected disruptions and surge in demand. However, as the economy has stabilized post-pandemic, penny stocks have come back down to earth along with the broader market.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) is $5.83, which is $3.72 above the current market price. The public float for NOTE is 101.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOTE on October 05, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

NOTE’s Market Performance

NOTE stock saw an increase of 19.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.34% and a quarterly increase of -40.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.53% for FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.13% for NOTE stock, with a simple moving average of -25.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTE stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NOTE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOTE in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOTE Trading at -11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares surge +13.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE rose by +19.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1000. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc saw -64.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from Resnik Josh, who sale 3,353 shares at the price of $1.89 back on Oct 02. After this action, Resnik Josh now owns 480,686 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc, valued at $6,347 using the latest closing price.

Slabaugh Jon, the of FiscalNote Holdings Inc, sale 3,744 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Slabaugh Jon is holding 155,894 shares at $7,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Equity return is now at value -165.41, with -67.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.