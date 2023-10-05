Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ: GSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.16.

The public float for GSM is 105.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of GSM was 965.37K shares.

GSM) stock’s latest price update

Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ: GSM)’s stock price has dropped by -5.12 in relation to previous closing price of 5.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that Ferroglobe (GSM) witnesses lower year-over-year revenues and earnings in Q2 due to declines in shipments and average realized prices.

GSM’s Market Performance

Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) has seen a -4.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.84% decline in the past month and a 2.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for GSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.27% for GSM’s stock, with a 1.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GSM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GSM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GSM Trading at -8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSM fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, Ferroglobe Plc saw 25.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSM

Equity return is now at value 24.07, with 9.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.