Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE: FHI) is above average at 10.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) is $39.14, which is $7.31 above the current market price. The public float for FHI is 84.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FHI on October 05, 2023 was 813.72K shares.

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE: FHI)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.35 in comparison to its previous close of 32.54, however, the company has experienced a -2.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Federated Hermes (FHI) have what it takes?

FHI’s Market Performance

FHI’s stock has fallen by -2.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.93% and a quarterly drop of -4.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Federated Hermes Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.22% for FHI’s stock, with a -11.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FHI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FHI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $47 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FHI Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHI fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.34. In addition, Federated Hermes Inc saw -9.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHI starting from Nusseibeh Saker Anwar, who sale 7,800 shares at the price of $34.73 back on Sep 05. After this action, Nusseibeh Saker Anwar now owns 185,634 shares of Federated Hermes Inc, valued at $270,905 using the latest closing price.

Van Meter Stephen, the VP, Chief Compliance Officer of Federated Hermes Inc, sale 74 shares at $33.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Van Meter Stephen is holding 34,314 shares at $2,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHI

Equity return is now at value 24.19, with 12.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.