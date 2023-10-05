Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is above average at 41.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is $32.88, which is $8.62 above the current market price. The public float for EXTR is 126.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXTR on October 05, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

EXTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) has jumped by 2.10 compared to previous close of 23.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Invest in companies like Toll Brothers (TOL), SPX Technologies (SPXC), SherwinWilliams (SHW) and Extreme Networks (EXTR) to make the most of higher efficiency levels.

EXTR’s Market Performance

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has experienced a -0.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.04% drop in the past month, and a -6.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for EXTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.16% for EXTR’s stock, with a 12.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $30 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXTR Trading at -9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.43. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw 32.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from Vitalone Joseph A, who sale 45,090 shares at the price of $23.71 back on Sep 15. After this action, Vitalone Joseph A now owns 107,804 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $1,068,971 using the latest closing price.

Khanna Raj, the Director of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $30.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Khanna Raj is holding 227,267 shares at $308,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Equity return is now at value 75.40, with 7.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.